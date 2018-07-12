0 Man accused of pushing girlfriend through restaurant window

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A South Carolina man is accused of pushing his girlfriend through a window at a fast-food restaurant during an argument.

Quakentric Octavius Pendergrass, 24, of Blackstock, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to Spartanburg County jail records. He was booked into the jail Wednesday and released on bond early Thursday morning.

>> Read more trending news

WSPA in Spartanburg reported that Pendergrass and his girlfriend were at Bojangles’ when they got into an argument outside the restaurant. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials told the news station that the couple went inside the restaurant, at which time Pendergrass is accused of pushing the unidentified woman into one of the large glass windows at the front of the building.

The victim went through the glass, which responding deputies said appeared to have been broken by “substantial force,” the news station reported.

When the deputies arrived, they found the victim with cuts to her arms and head. She was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment.

Pendergrass was gone -- but while deputies were at the scene, he called the restaurant to ask if his girlfriend was OK, WSPA reported.

A deputy who spoke to Pendergrass on the phone said he claimed his girlfriend tripped and fell through the window, which was double-paned, the news station reported. Though he initially agreed to return to the restaurant to talk to deputies, he never showed up.

He was arrested the following afternoon on a warrant in the case, WSPA reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.