Man allegedly breaks into home, followed by family dog

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A family’s dog makes a great watch dog. He watched as someone broke into his owners’ Massachusetts home.

    In a video released by the Milton Police Department, the man can be seen breaking into the home through a back door two weeks ago, Boston25News reported.

    He walked into different rooms asking if anyone was home, and eventually saw cameras and left the house with his face covered.

    But not only did security cameras pick up on the man, so did the family pet, who according to Inside Edition, followed the man, room to room, wagging its tail.

    The dog went outside for a bit, but the man let the pet back in before leaving the home. 

    Police shared the video on Facebook. Some commenters suggest that the dog may know the person. 

