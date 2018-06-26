  • Man in custody after getting access to tarmac at Atlanta airport, authorities say

    By: WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA -

    Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport say a man has been apprehended on the tarmac of the airport. 

    The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m.

    Shortly before 6 p.m., the airport reported there were conflicting reports as to how the man was able to get on the tarmac.

    The incident did not impact airport operations.

    WSB-TV digital producer was on another flight that landed at the airport around the same time.

    He sent in photos showing a Delta plane surrounded by emergency vehicles on the tarmac

    Video from a passenger on another flight, shows the man running up to another plane. It appears the man was wearing only shorts.

