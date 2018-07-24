  • Man arrested after allegedly working out nude at New Hampshire gym

    By: Boston25News.com

    PLAISTOW, N.H. - A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly walking into a gym in Plaistow, New Hampshire, and working out nude, police say.

    The 34-year-old, identified as Eric Stagno, allegedly went into a Planet Fitness and stripped down at the gym's door.

    Police say he then walked back and forth in the gym before working out on a yoga mat.

    Officers arrived on scene and found Stagno completely nude in a "yoga-type position." The only statement he made after being found was that he thought the gym was a "judgment-free zone."

    Stagno was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct.

