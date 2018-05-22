  • Man beat dog with baseball bat after it ate his Whopper, police say

    By: Steven Yablonski, Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    DARTMOUTH, Mass. - A Dartmouth man is accused of beating his dog with a baseball bat because it ate his Whopper.

    Gregory Ostiguy hid behind a barrier in court Monday as he was arraigned on animal cruelty charges.

    Police said the attack occurred Friday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The dog was treated by a veterinarian and is expected to survive.

    Ostiguy was also charged with animal cruelty in 2009.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man beat dog with baseball bat after it ate his Whopper, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hawaii volcano: 'Explosive eruption' at Kilauea summit spurs concerns…

  • Headline Goes Here

    New York parents take 30-year-old son to court to force him to move out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Maryland police officer killed; 4 teens arrested, authorities say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marc Summers returning to ‘Double Dare' reboot in new role, Liza Koshy to host