0 Man charged with murder in chase, crash that killed North Carolina trooper

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. - A man wanted following a fatal crash involving a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been captured.

Authorities had been looking for 22-year-old Dakota Kape Whitt after Trooper Samuel N. Bullard, 24, of Wilkes County, died late Monday in a crash along Interstate 77 in Yadkin County during a chase.

The @NCSHP & @NCPublicSafety today mourns the loss of three-year veteran Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard Monday night following an on-duty patrol vehicle collision on I-77 in Yadkin County. https://t.co/73ntfmGVT6 pic.twitter.com/RPpaFg86TI — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) May 22, 2018

WGHP-TV reports that during the chase, one trooper noticed he did not see a second patrol car behind him. When his attempt at contacting the other trooper failed, he turned around and found the patrol car engulfed in flames.

“Our SHP family is devastated by the loss of Trooper Bullard. We are struggling to find words that describe the hurting we feel right now,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Trooper Bullard died as he was fulfilling his promise to the people of North Carolina, protecting and serving his community.”

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on I-77 southbound near NC-67. The area is about 70 miles north of Charlotte and due west of Winston-Salem.

Chris Knox with the NCSHP said Bullard was a three-year veteran assigned to Surry County.

Troopers said the incident started with a license check. A black BMW did not stop and troopers went after it. Trooper Bullard was involved in a collision at Mile Marker 80.

Whitt was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. He's charged with murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

The @NCSHP seeks the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a black BMW passenger vehicle that traveled through a checkpoint and was involved in Monday night’s pursuit in Surry County https://t.co/4UVLO62J9W pic.twitter.com/pltzKVkHFW — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) May 23, 2018

