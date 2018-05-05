0 Man eats record-setting 30,000th Big Mac

FOND DU LAC, WIS. - A man who has eaten two Big Macs daily since 1972, ate his 30,000th sandwich Friday at the same McDonald’s restaurant where he started his streak.

Don Gorske, 64, a retired prison guard, has increased his feat that earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records when he ate his 29,482nd Big Mac last October, according to the FDL Reporter.

“At the time it was the only McDonald’s in town and I had just gotten my driver’s license,” Gorske told the FDL Reporter about how he got started his daily habit of the all-beef patty, with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun. “This one is a biggie for me, something I have been looking forward to.”

Gorske appeared on the documentary “Supersize Me,” as well as television shows including “Ellen,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” and “Oprah.”

Ellen Degeneres had Gorske check his cholesterol during a 2003 appearance on the show. It was 140, according to the FDL Reporter.

“People make fun of me, but it never bothered me,” Gorske said. “At my last medical checkup I had low cholesterol and my blood pressure was perfect.”

At the end of the event, Gorske bought another Big Mac before he left the restaurant that he planned to eat when he got home.

