Man finds python slithering alongside his house in Australia

MUDGEERABA, Australia - A man found a nearly 10-foot python scaling the side of his house Sunday afternoon.
Robbie Knills was doing laundry when he saw the snake slithering in the backyard, come across a patio and then ascend the side of his house, myGC.com reported.
“I didn’t know they could climb houses like that – five minutes later and I would have got the scare of my life,” Knills told myGC.com. “I am glad it was me hanging out the washing because the wife would probably never do it again if it was her.”
Knills said the python has lived in the rafters of his shed for the last six months.
“I freaked out the first time I saw him but then after a while I got used to it,” Knills told mygc.com. “I don’t trouble him and he doesn’t trouble me.”
