Man fleeing police found dead beneath bulldozer, authorities say

BERNVILLE, Pa. - A man fleeing police Monday was found dead beneath a bulldozer being operated by a Pennsylvania Game Commission worker, investigators said.
The bulldozer operator, who was working on state game land, noticed a car parked in a remote area around 10:30 a.m. and called police, according to the Reading Eagle.
When police arrived, they found two men walking out from a wooded area. David B. Light, 54, surrendered, and Gregory A. Longenecker, 51, fled.
A helicopter tracked him to a wooded area, and the trooper and bulldozer operator used the equipment to search the area, according to the Reading Eagle.
When the trooper and operator got off the bulldozer, they found Longenecker’s body beneath the tracks on the back of the machine.
Because of his age, officials are not sure if Longenecker died as the result of a heart attack before the machine ran him over, and are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the Reading Eagle.
State police also found 10 marijuana plants growing in the area where the men were seen.
Light, 54, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, trespassing and conspiracy, according to the Reading Eagle. He was released on $25,000 bail.
The names of the bulldozer operator and the trooper have not been released.
