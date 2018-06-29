Man follows victim from Georgia bank, steals $8,000 from parked car, police say

After withdrawing money from a bank, a Georgia man was followed and robbed in Gwinnett County.
The suspect allegedly followed the victim into the Bank of America and then to his next destination, where he broke into the victim’s car and stole $8,000, according to a news release from Gwinnett County police spokesman Wilbert Rundles.
Police said the victim left his car parked outside a Kohl’s for about 30 minutes before he returned to find the window smashed and the cash gone. According to the police report, the suspect allegedly stole a backpack filled with the money as well as personal checks and immigration documents.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-646-2011. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org. Those who report a tip via Crime Stoppers can receive up to $2,000 if the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}