Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into his own hands

As anyone who frequents Walmart knows, it can be frustrating when you need help and can’t find anyone wearing a Walmart associate’s blue vest.
One Kentucky man had enough of not being helped in the sporting goods department so took matters into this own hands, WKYT reported. He picked up the store’s public address system and announced over the intercom, “Customer needs assistance in sporting goods, please. I’m the customer.”
His message was caught on video, and quickly went viral, as other Walmart shoppers commiserated about their shopping pains.
Forrest Hunter, the reported name of the man who asked for help, said that a worker came up to him shortly after he made his announcement.
“A guy walked up and asked if I needed any help. I said, ‘How’d you know?’ Then I bought my hunting license,” he told WKYT.
The six-second video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and shared 50,000 times.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}