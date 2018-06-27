Man in underwear scales freeway sign, stops traffic in Los Angeles

A man wearing only boxer shorts, socks and high-top sneakers shut down all southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles after scaling an exit sign on Wednesday morning.
The man was seen dancing, using a vaporizer pen, shouting into a bullhorn and unfurling several political signs, the Los Angeles Times reports.
One of the banners apparently read, “Fight pollution, not each other.”
The incident shut down most of downtown Los Angeles for about two hours, as police officers and firefighters tried to coax the man off of the freeway sign.
He eventually got down by performing a backflip, landing on a massive inflatable cushion placed below him by firefighters.
A man in his underwear caused a massive traffic jam in downtown L.A. after scaling a traffic sign https://t.co/pMLt4RvfZ6 pic.twitter.com/WrOghyMqaw— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 27, 2018
Los Angeles fire officials said the man was safely placed into custody.
Update #Rescue; 10:07AM; SB 110 FY x Beaudry Av; #DTLA This operation is now complete with patient (adult male) safely in custody. #LAFD resources are recovering equipment and will clear the scene. Please refer to #CHP for ... https://t.co/NCJPpEszuj— LAFD (@LAFD) June 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}