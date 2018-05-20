0 Man intentionally drove through restaurant, killed 2, including deputy daughter

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. - Families were sitting down for a comfortable Sunday lunch when chaos ensued at a Gaston County restaurant.

Two people died and others were injured when a man drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant just after noon.

Police said the driver of the car, Roger Self, was taken into custody.

Police said after their initial investigation, they believe Self, of Dallas, drove the car through the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City intentionally.

Wait staff told our partners at the Gaston Gazette that Self took his family into the restaurant and had them seated. He then went back out to his vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed into the area where they were sitting.

Police say a man drove his car into the restaurant killing one person pic.twitter.com/aOfXMtref0 — glenn benson counts (@gcountswsoc9) May 20, 2018

Officers said one of the victims was identified as Self’s daughter, Katelyn Self, 26, who worked with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

Other family members were also injured, according to police.

"Tragic, tragic loss of life,” Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said. “I'm asking people just to keep the family in your prayers, and the Sheriff's Office, because we're suffering right now."

Caleb Martin, who is just 14 years old and buses tables at the restaurant, witnessed the car crash through the building.

"I walked over to my station and I heard a loud boom,” he said. “It went straight through. There's a doorway. There is a wall and he drove in another room."

Caleb was dazed by the carnage he saw.

He said that momentarily he didn't know what to do but then sprang into action.

"The one guy I could help in back, he was pretty hurt,” Martin said, “I helped paramedics move tables off this dude and I moved debris out of the way so they could get to him."

Officials said Roger Self is a private investigator who used to work for the Gastonia Police Department years ago.

Police said all of the victims, and Roger Self, are known to the employees.

"He was a regular and we haven't seen him in a while, so when he came back, it was kind of sad,” Martin said.

