0 Man kills neighbor with pickaxe after argument at Florida apartment, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of killing his neighbor with a pickaxe after an argument at an Osceola County apartment, deputies said.

According to an arrest affidavit, suspect Romeo Thielman lived in a studio apartment behind the Kissimmee home of victim, Luis Sola. Neighbors said the two were friends and no one seemed to know what led to the altercation.

Witnesses said they heard the men arguing before Sola collapsed in a driveway.

A neighbor found him bleeding from his head and called 911.

Thielman called 911 and told deputies he hit Sola in the head with a pickaxe, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, Sola could not answer their questions and kept asking for his wife.

He told deputies he threw the pickaxe in the woods before taking off to cool down, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, he said he did it because he was angry that Sola kept going into his home whenever he didn't lock the door.

Deputies said they had responded to Thielman's house earlier the same day over a domestic disturbance involving Thielman and his girlfriend, but it's unclear if the attack on Sola is related.

The death marks the ninth homicide in Osceola County this year, surpassing the first eight months of last year.

