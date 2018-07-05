  • Man loses $1,300, amazingly gets it returned

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man had someone watching out for him after he lost $1,300. 

    Chris Woods had the cash stuck between his personal cellphone and his work device. When he took one phone out of his pocket, the money came with it and fell to the ground in the parking lot of a Clearwater Publix, WTVT reported.

    Woods figured the money, which he was taking from one bank account and depositing it into another, was gone forever. But a good Samaritan turned in the money. 

    No one knew who lost it, so the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office posted photos pulled from surveillance video showing  Woods losing the cash. Luckily a neighbor of Woods saw a news report about the lost money. He told Woods that someone found his money.

    “There’s good people in this world,” Woods told WTVT. “[I’m] very blessed a good person found it.”

