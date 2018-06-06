Man on LSD thought he was in 'Grand Theft Auto' game when he stole car, fled cops, deputies say

An Oregon man took LSD, then believed that he was playing the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto" as he stole a car and fled deputies, law enforcement officials said Monday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Joseph Clark, 23, of Grants Pass stole an impounded vehicle Saturday night as deputies were waiting for it to be towed. During the ensuing 40-mile chase, Clark "crashed through multiple industrial gates" and drove in the wrong direction, deputies said.
Authorities eventually stopped Clark in Medford by bumping into the stolen car, making it spin out, according to the Oregonian. Clark reportedly tried to strike a police car before running away on foot into the Glenwood Mobile Home Park. There, he tried to steal a second vehicle before he was arrested, deputies said.
Clark "admitted to taking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), a hallucinogenic drug, earlier in the day" and "told deputies he believed he was in the video game 'Grand Theft Auto,'" the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Clark faces numerous charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, deputies said.
