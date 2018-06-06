  • Man on LSD thought he was in 'Grand Theft Auto' game when he stole car, fled cops, deputies say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    GRANTS PASS, Ore. -

    An Oregon man took LSD, then believed that he was playing the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto" as he stole a car and fled deputies, law enforcement officials said Monday.

    According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Joseph Clark, 23, of Grants Pass stole an impounded vehicle Saturday night as deputies were waiting for it to be towed. During the ensuing 40-mile chase, Clark "crashed through multiple industrial gates" and drove in the wrong direction, deputies said

    >> Read more trending news 

    Authorities eventually stopped Clark in Medford by bumping into the stolen car, making it spin out, according to the Oregonian. Clark reportedly tried to strike a police car before running away on foot into the Glenwood Mobile Home Park. There, he tried to steal a second vehicle before he was arrested, deputies said.

    Clark "admitted to taking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), a hallucinogenic drug, earlier in the day" and "told deputies he believed he was in the video game 'Grand Theft Auto,'" the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

    Clark faces numerous charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, deputies said.

    Read more here or here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man on LSD thought he was in 'Grand Theft Auto' game when he stole car,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen takes 'Danny DeVito' to prom, actor takes 'teen' to shows set

  • Headline Goes Here

    Almost 120 homes destroyed on Hawaii's Big Island in ongoing Kilauea eruption

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman graduates from Naval Academy 5 years after struggling to get…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severed rattlesnake head bites Texas man