0 Man opens fire on highway, targeting drivers in sniper-style attack

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are hospitalized and an alleged gunman is dead after a shooting spree Friday on a Georgia highway.

Investigators said the suspect opened fire around noon on drivers traveling on Highway 365 in Hall County in a sniper-style attack.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged sniper hid in the woods along the highway and shot at passing cars, hitting three vehicles. Two people were hit by bullets -- a 72-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 54-year-old man was struck in the leg. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

“We believe it was a random act. We do know this was one shooter. That was it,” said Derreck Booth with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe the man parked his car near the trees that line the road before opening fire.

“We do know the suspicious vehicle exited the wood line. When state patrol tried to stop him, he fled,” Booth said.

Troopers and deputies swarmed the area and quickly surrounded the suspect. Police said, once surrounded, the man shot himself. He later died.

The roadway was blocked as deputies investigated, backing up traffic for miles.

