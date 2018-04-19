  • Man racks up $8,000 bill at Florida resort with fake credit card, police say

    ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - A New York man is accused of charging more than $8,000 at a Florida resort hotel with a counterfeit credit card, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Gavroch Muller Cadet, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of forgery of a credit card and a count of possession of marijuana, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. He was released after posting $30,150 bail, the Times reported.

    Cadet checked into a room at the Don CeSar resort in St. Pete Beach on Friday and gave the desk clerk a phony Connecticut driver’s license and a fake American Express card, deputies said. Cadet used the cards to buy food, drinks, clothes and movie rentals, the Times reported.

    The total amount of items charged added up to $8,048.94, the Times reported.

