Man stabs 9 people at Idaho apartment complex, police say

BOISE, Idaho - Nine people were stabbed at an Idaho apartment complex Saturday night and one suspect was in custody, the Spokesman-Review of Boise reported.
Police responded around 9 p.m. to the Wylie Street Station Apartments within four minutes, Boise police Chief Bill Bones said at a news conference. A 30-year-old man fled on foot, but Bones said police detained the suspect at gunpoint, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Nine people were taken to a hospital, KTVB reported. Bones said there were no fatalities, but some of the victims were being treated for life-threatening injuries, the television station reported.
Bones said some of the victims, who were residents at the apartment complex, were from refugee families, the Spokesman-Review reported.
There is no known motive for the stabbings, and police were interviewing the suspect late Saturday, Bones said at the news conference.
