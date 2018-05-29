  • Man tells homeless man not to camp in neighborhood, is stabbed 17 times, daughter says

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A man was stabbed 17 times and left for dead by a homeless man trying to camp in the man’s neighborhood, his daughter said.

    Kasey Lebechuck approached Todd Schneider, 25, Sunday and told Schneider he was camping in a restricted area. Schneider said he needed his phone and instead grabbed a knife from his backpack, according to KPTV.

    “He is lucky to be alive. He was stabbed 17 times, so I mean he got him everywhere. Lungs, eyes, his stomach, his back, his head,” his daughter Kayla McNeel told KPTV. “He said that he just kept trying to get up, and the guy just wouldn’t let him get off the ground.”

    Lebechuck was able to get to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called 911. 

    He was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering, according to KPTV. A GoFundMe account was set up to pay for medical expenses.

    Schneider was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, according to police.

