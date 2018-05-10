  • Man tries to buy girl from grandmother for $200 at Kroger, police say

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man tried to buy a 7-year-old girl from her grandmother at a Kroger in Cobb County for $200, police said.

    Einodd Samimi of Marietta made the offer Monday night while following a woman and her grandchild around the store on Roswell Road, Cobb police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara said.

    Samimi made “inappropriate comments about the child,” the woman told police.

    “The grandmother stated during an interview with detectives that at one point the male asked to purchase the child for $200,” O’Hara said.

    The grandmother had seen the man at a Walmart in the 200 block of Cobb Parkway, O’Hara said. At that time, he had requested to "have" her granddaughter for $100. 

    “The grandmother confronted the male when he asked to purchase her granddaughter at the Kroger,” O’Hara said, “and a ‘large crowd’ of shoppers chased the male through the store and to his vehicle.”

    Samimi was arrested Tuesday and is charged with enticing a child and criminal solicitation.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-801-3470.

