Man uses two machetes to stab convenience store employee, police say

    By: WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH - A man wielding two machetes stabbed a Cogo's store employee in Greenfield, Pennsylvania, according to police.

    The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the store on Beechwood Boulevard.

    Police said once the suspect got inside the store, he went straight toward the clerk and began stabbing him.

    The victim was stabbed in the thigh and once in the side, police said.

    Three customers jumped in to help the man, one of whom got hurt during the process.

    He refused any medical treatment. The victim, however, is still in the hospital.

    Police said the victim and employee know each other.

    The suspect is in custody.

