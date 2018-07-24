Man uses two machetes to stab convenience store employee, police say

PITTSBURGH - A man wielding two machetes stabbed a Cogo's store employee in Greenfield, Pennsylvania, according to police.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the store on Beechwood Boulevard.
Police said once the suspect got inside the store, he went straight toward the clerk and began stabbing him.
The victim was stabbed in the thigh and once in the side, police said.
Three customers jumped in to help the man, one of whom got hurt during the process.
Cogo’s store employee stabbed by a man wielding two machetes in Greenfield. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/LjuaEZeofj— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 24, 2018
He refused any medical treatment. The victim, however, is still in the hospital.
Police said the victim and employee know each other.
The suspect is in custody.
