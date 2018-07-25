Man who used forklift in dealership theft found asleep in stolen car, police say

COVINGTON, Ga. - A man suspected of using a forklift in a car theft at a Georgia dealership was arrested after he was found asleep inside the car he stole, police said.
Tyree Joseph Tebo was found in the stolen 2017 Ford Mustang by a police officer in Conyers, Georgia, and taken into custody, Covington police spokesman Justin Stott confirmed.
Tebo is being held at the Rockdale County jail, Stott said.
The suspect used the forklift to break through a metal fence at Ginn Chevrolet, WSB-TV reported.
Police said the man walked through the parking lot to pick out a vehicle to steal. He settled on the Mustang, which was in for repairs, WSB reported. Then he broke into the shop and found the keys for the forklift.
“First time that I can recall where somebody used a forklift to basically knock a hole and an escape route,” Covington police Capt. Ken Malcolm said.
Covington police said charges against Tebo could include burglary, theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
