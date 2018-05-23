  • Man wins millions off 4 scratch cards in 6 months

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. -

    A very lucky longtime lottery player has won millions of dollars in recent months playing lottery scratch-off games, according to officials in California.

    Officials said Sunday that Antulio Mazariegos recently walked into the California Lottery’s Van Nuys District Office with three winning scratch-off cards, including a California Black Premium Scratcher worth $5 million. He also had a $5,000,000 Spectacular Scratcher card worth $1,000 and a $10 Million Dazzler Scratcher worth $600, officials said.

    Mazariegos last won big playing scratch-off games in November, when he won $1 million off an Emerald 10’s scratch card.

    “Our newest millionaire has no idea why he’s been so lucky,” California Lottery officials said Sunday. “He tells us he just likes to play.”

    Mazariegos said he bought his million-dollar California Black Premium Scratcher at a store in Van Nuys. The store had only three of the scratch-off games left when he went to buy it, so he told officials he decided to just buy all three.

    “That decision paid off handsomely,” lottery officials said.

    A portion of the money made from sales of California Lottery games, 34 percent, goes toward education in the state. Officials said Los Angeles County public schools have gotten $8.4 billion in lottery funds since 1985, when the first lottery ticket was sold.

