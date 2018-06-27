  • Man's body found inside walk-in freezer at Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park

    By: Ben Brasch, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:
    COBB COUNTY, Ga. -

    A body was found Tuesday afternoon inside a walk-in freezer at metro Atlanta’s SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, according to a Cobb County police spokeswoman.

    The man was a third-party contractor and was found by a fellow worker, Officer Sarah O’Hara said.

    When asked if foul play was suspected, O’Hara said: “This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor.”

    She said the person’s identity would not be released until the family was notified.

    O’Hara said the Braves are helping with the investigation.

    The Braves game with the Cincinnati Reds went ahead as scheduled at 7:35 p.m., spokeswoman Beth Marshall said. The team is also scheduled to play the Reds Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. 

