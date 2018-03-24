  • March for Our Lives rallies taking place across the globe

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Marches and rallies are being held in the U.S. and around the world Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives event. The student-led movement is addressing the issues of gun violence and gun control, prompted by a series of deadly mass shooting in the U.S.

    The movement was sparked by student survivors of the Parkland High School mass shooting in Florida on Feb. 14, in which former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people and injured dozens. 

     

    Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally.
    Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

