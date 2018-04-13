Mark Zuckerberg made $3 billion while testifying before Congress

While Mark Zuckerberg was sweating under the glare of senators as he testified before Congress, the Facebook CEO was making a cool $3 billion, CNN reported.
Shares of Facebook have increased 3 percent since Zuckerberg began his testimony. Zuckerberg, who owns 401.4 million shares in Facebook, became nearly $3 billion richer, making his stake in the company to $66 billion, CNN reported.
The company’s total market value has increased by nearly $23 billion since Tuesday morning.
Investors in other social media stocks are also enjoying increased value. Shares of Snap, Inc. -- the parent company of Snapchat -- have increased more than 8 percent. Twitter stock has risen 5 percent, CNN reported.
Shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, have risen 1 percent, CNN reported.
