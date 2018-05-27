Maryland rain-soaked, flash floods wash out Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Heavy rains soaking much of Maryland have led to flash flooding in parts of the state.
Main Street in Ellicott City, which is just outside of Baltimore, was filled with rushing brown floodwater Sunday afternoon.
This is a second video from my sister on #EllicotCity Main Street. This is as high, if not higher than 2 years ago. She is safe for now, no idea if everyone made it out of the 1st floors. @WJZDevin @wjz @FOXBaltimore @CairnsKcairns @wbaltv11 @weatherchannel: video via Kali Harris pic.twitter.com/KOQUH0aBwp— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) May 27, 2018
A flash flood emergency was issued for Howard County at 4:40 p.m.
440 PM - **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** has been issued for Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland. Significant flash flooding and multiple water rescues have been reported on Main Street in Ellicott City.— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018
The city was still recovering from a devastating 2016 flood that left two people dead.
Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a state of emergency and urged residents in flash flood warning areas to seek higher ground.
Strong storms bringing heavy rain &potential for flash floods are currently moving across central Maryland. Please use extreme caution, follow all weather advisories& avoid travel if possible. If your area is under a flash flood warning, take precautions and seek higher ground. https://t.co/A2i2BjM2Wj— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 27, 2018
I have spoken to Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman & am currently heading to Ellicott City. I have directed @MDMEMA to assist in any capacity possible, and numerous other state agencies are providing support. I have declared a State of Emergency. #ECFlood #HoCoMd— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 27, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}