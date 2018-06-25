Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker: 'I love my son, but these allegations are serious'

BOSTON - The U.S. Attorney's Office is investigating allegations that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's son groped a woman on a flight, the governor said Monday morning.
At a brief news conference from his office, Baker addressed the news that his son, A.J., was accused of sexual assault aboard a flight from D.C. to Boston.
"Look, I love my son, but obviously these allegations are serious," Baker said. "He will comply with the U.S. Attorney's Office."
Baker declined to answer many questions and said he wouldn't comment further because it is "a personal matter for (his) family."
Reports surfaced Friday that A.J. Baker was involved in an incident on June 20 aboard a JetBlue flight.
Sources told Boston 25 News a female passenger accused the governor's son of groping her breast on the flight.
When a reporter compared the situation to that of former Mass. Senate President Stan Rosenberg's husband, Baker was quick to respond that an independent investigation is underway -- which he called for in Rosenberg's case.
