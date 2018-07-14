0 Massachusetts man plays same lottery numbers 9 times -- and wins

BROCKTON, Mass. - A father of two from Brockton, Massachusetts has won $900,000 in the state’s Mass Cash drawing after playing the same lottery numbers nine times at nine different ticket locations.

Robert Lundstedt told the Bridgewater Independent that he has played the same five numbers -- 1-7-11-26-30 -- in the state lottery for the last 26 years.

He told Mass Cash that he felt lucky on Monday, so much so that he purchased nine different tickets with the same numbers -- each worth $100,000 each.

Before Monday night’s drawing, Lundstedt gave one ticket to his daughter, Kristen Lundstedt, and one ticket to his son, Brian Lundstedt.

According to the Massachusetts state lottery, Lundstedt didn’t realize he won Monday’s drawing until he stopped by the store to buy paper towels the next day.

The trio stopped by the lottery offices to pick up their prizes on July 11.

The Lundstedt children each received $100,000 before taxes. They both told Mass Cash they plan to use the money to pay off their student loans.

Lundstedt, a carpenter, took home about $700,000 before taxes.

He said he planned to use the money to pay off the mortgage on his home.

