Massachusetts policeman, civilian killed in shooting

A Massachusetts police officer and a civilian were shot and killed in Weymouth on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Authorities said the officer, identified as Michael Chesna, sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to South Shore Hospital. He later died from his injuries.
Police said the officer had pulled over a car that had been driving erratically out of Rockland.
The driver then ran off and attempted to hide near Burton Place in Weymouth. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock at the officer, causing him to drop his gun.
The suspect then grabbed the officer's weapon and shot him, police said.
The shooting happened near South Shore Hospital.
Authorities blocked off parts of South Shore Hospital.
Cars at the scene being towed were involved in an accident before the shooting happened.
The shooting happened just three months and three days after Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty.
