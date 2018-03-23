0 Massachusetts teacher accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-olds in dark room

BREWSTER, Mass. - A Massachusetts teacher was arrested, charged with inappropriate sexual contact with children, according to the Brewster Police Department.

Noah Campbell-Halley, 36, allegedly had “inappropriate sexual contact” with children, police said. Officials said parents initially told them about incidents between children and the technology teacher at Stony Brook Elementary School.

Campbell-Halley has been a technology teacher at Brewster's Stony Brook Elementary School for five years.

Campbell-Halley was charged with two counts of rape and is accused of inappropriately touching two 6-year-old students during school in a small room off the main classroom.

"That room is what we characterize as the room in question that several of the kids describe as the dark room where the teacher, the defendant, would take these students where the touching took place,” Assistant District Attorney Ben Vaneria said.

Campbell-Halley is also being charged with one count of witness intimidation after one of the victims came forward saying Campbell-Halley threatened him if he told anyone what had happened.

The allegations stemmed from an incident that happened during school hours, police said.

Police said they found two additional potential victims and determined sexual contact had taken place with at least two of the alleged victims.

The superintendent of the Nauset Public School District placed Campbell-Halley on administrative leave when he learned of the allegations. He released a statement that says, "We take matters such as these very seriously and have acted immediately to ensure the physical and emotional safety of all students."

During the investigation, Brewster police said they have learned there may be more potential victims.

"If there are other victims out there, we certainly want to hear from them," Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge said. "We will be available to assist those families and provide resources as necessary."

Noah Campbell-Halley is being held on a $25,000 cash bail and is due back in court on April 20.

