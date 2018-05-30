  • Mayflies swarm gas station

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SLIDELL, La. -

    It wasn’t one of the plagues of Egypt, fortunately, but it sure looked like one. 

    A gas station in Slidell, Louisiana, was covered -- more like swarmed -- by mayflies, WVUE reported.

    The bugs covered nearly every inch of a gas pump and it is the stuff of nightmares.

    WVUE reported that the pests were probably lured by the station’s lights.

    Despite what they’re called -- other than gross -- mayflies are not really flies. The bugs live for only 12 to 24 hours and are aquatic insects that are food for fish and reptiles. They’re characterized with two or three tails that are longer than their bodies.

    They don’t bite or sting, experts say, but are nuisances, WVUE reported.

