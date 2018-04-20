  • McDonald's promotion: You want free fries with that?

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    If you’re craving free McDonald’s fries, today is the day. McDonald’s is offering free fries for customers today and next Friday, WGN reported.

    If customers use the Mobile Order & Pay app, they can choose to participate in Free Fries Friday, according to the company website.

    There’s a catch, of course. Customers have to buy at least $1 worth of food, for the free medium fry. They can also only use the free fry deal once each week at a participating McDonald’s, the website’s fine print states.

    Free fries aren’t the only deal being offered. The site also says customers can get a free medium McCafé with a $1 purchase and $2 off a signature crafted sandwich once a week for most of April.

    FILE PHOTO: French fries sit on a table at a McDonald's restaurant.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

