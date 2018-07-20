Mega Millions jackpot reaches $422M ahead of Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $422 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
It is the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.
It is also the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.
While the top prize is still up for grabs, there were some big winners in Tuesday night’s drawing.
Three $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma, according to lotto officials.
2018 seems to be a lucky year for lotto players. Since the last jackpot was won in May, there have been more than 12.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, according to lotto officials.
A 20-year-old in Florida won a $451 million prize in January, and a food production manager from New Jersey won $533 million in April.
The record for the highest Mega Millions jackpot was set in 2012 when three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million prize.
Friday night’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.
