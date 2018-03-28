Mega Millions jackpot soars to $502 million

Ever dream of becoming a billionaire? If you win Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, you'll be halfway there.
According to the Mega Millions website, nobody matched all six numbers – 7, 25, 43, 56, 59 and Mega Ball 13 – in Tuesday's drawing, so Friday's jackpot has soared to $502 million.
Two tickets – one sold in Illinois and another in New Jersey – matched five numbers to win $1 million, the lottery said.
Friday's jackpot is the 10th largest in U.S. history, the lottery said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}