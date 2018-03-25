Meghan Markle invites publicity-shy father to royal wedding

Meghan Markle has invited her publicity-shy father to her wedding in the United Kingdom, The Sun reported.
Thomas Markle Sr.’s status for his daughter’s marriage to Prince Harry on May 19 was unclear after the future princess did not invite her half-brother and half-sister to the ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The Sun reported that a family friend said that Thomas Markle Sr. was not looking forward to the media glare, but was thrilled to be invited.
“Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess — even if he has to battle his demons to get there,” the friend told the Sun. “He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare. He lives a reclusive life in Mexico.
“But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”
Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, also is invited, The Sun reported. Her parents divorced when she was 6.
Although half-sister Samantha Grant was not invited, she will be at Windsor Castle as a guest of a television channel, The Sun reported.
