Melania Trump makes first official appearance in 24 days

WASHINGTON - She's back.
According to CNN, first lady Melania Trump, who hadn't made any official appearances since May 10, attended a private White House event for Gold Star families Monday afternoon.
Although the reception was closed to the media, a video from the event quickly circulated on Twitter.
First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi— Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) June 4, 2018
Trump also tweeted photos from the event.
"Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes," she wrote. "Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance."
Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018
The news followed weeks of rumors and speculation about the first lady, who last appeared publicly when she and her husband, President Donald Trump, welcomed three American detainees released from North Korea. Soon afterward, she had surgery "for a benign kidney condition," CNN reported.
