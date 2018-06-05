  • Melania Trump makes first official appearance in 24 days

    WASHINGTON - She's back.

    According to CNN, first lady Melania Trump, who hadn't made any official appearances since May 10, attended a private White House event for Gold Star families Monday afternoon. 

    Although the reception was closed to the media, a video from the event quickly circulated on Twitter.

    Trump also tweeted photos from the event.

    "Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes," she wrote. "Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance." 

    The news followed weeks of rumors and speculation about the first lady, who last appeared publicly when she and her husband, President Donald Trump, welcomed three American detainees released from North Korea. Soon afterward, she had surgery "for a benign kidney condition," CNN reported.

