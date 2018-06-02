Melania Trump tweets she is ‘feeling great' after skipping Camp David trip

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is not joining President Donald Trump at Camp David this weekend, marking 23 days since she was last seen in public.
Melania Trump addressed concerns about her well-being on Twitter: “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”
I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018
Trump left the White House Friday evening for Camp David, located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland. He was joined by his children, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Melania Trump was last seen in public on May 10 at Joint Base Andrews, when she and President Trump welcomed home three American hostages from North Korea.
Melania Trump was hospitalized May 14 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what her spokesman described in a news release as “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.”
President Trump tweeted after her she returned to the White House that she was “doing well.”
Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018
