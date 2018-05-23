Memorial Day 2018: Macy's, Best Buy, Kohls, others offering deals, freebies

Monday is Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States.
In addition to being a day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the last day in May is also seen as the “unofficial start of summer.”
Retailers are not letting that opportunity for a long weekend of shopping pass without offering a few deals.
Here are some Memorial Day deals, freebies and advice:
- Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware pledges to give away 1 million free 8-inch by 12-inch American flags this Memorial Day. A second flag is donated to a local VFW post to be used to mark the graves of those who once served. No purchase necessary, while supplies last.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Among other deals, get a Mosaic six-piece dining set for $99.99; a trampoline for $199.99 and round above-ground pool for $199.99.
- American Tourister: Get an extra 40 percent off select items.
- Ann Taylor: Get an extra 40 percent off regularly priced items.
- Ashley Home Store: Up to 35 percent off sitewide plus an additional 15 percent off with the code “Freedom15.”
- Ashley Stewart: Up to 50 percent off select styles.
- Backcountry: Save an extra 20 percent off one full-price item.
- Barneys Warehouse: Get an extra 25 percent off “Style Score” items.
- Best Buy: Get up to 40 percent off appliances, plus other deals here.
- Blue Star Museums: Participating museums across the country offer free admission for active duty military families from Monday, May 28, through Labor Day, Sept. 3.
- Boston Market: Get a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread for $29.99.
- Callaway Apparel: Get an extra 40 percent off clearance items.
- CanvasPop: Get 50 percent off all canvas and framed prints with the code MEMORIAL50 at check out.
- Calvin Klein: Get an extra 40 percent off sitewide.
- Carters: Get an extra 50 percent off sitewide.
- Coleman: Get an extra 25 percent off on select items.
- Crocs: Get an extra 30 percent off sitewide.
- eBags: Get up to 50 percent off select items.
- Ebay: Get an extra 15 percent off select items.
- Eddie Bauer: Get 40 percent off sitewide using the code TRIBUTE. Exclusions apply.
- Einstein Bagels: Beginning Saturday, May 26, until Monday, May 28, guests who present proof of local residence at participating locations will receive a buy-one, get-one offer on the company’s new Flavors Across America menu. The offer will return during Fourth of July week and Labor Day weekend.
- EMS: Get up to 50 percent off select items.
- Famous Footwear: Up to 40 percent off sandals.
- Finish Line: Up to 50 percent off select styles.
- Firebirds: Veterans and active duty military will get their meal for free on Memorial Day at Firebirds.
- Fogo de Chao : Military veterans and active duty personnel will receive 50 percent off their meal Monday. Accompanying diners (up to three) will get 10 percent off their meals. Present your military ID to get this offer.
- Ford: Military members and first responders can get a special deal from Ford. This offer is valid at any time. Enter your ZIP code to find the nearest Ford dealer.
- Home Depot: A 10 percent discount is offered in-store to all military veterans on Memorial Day. A year-round 10 percent discount is available at all U.S. locations to active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans, and their immediate dependents. You must present a valid military ID. Some limitations may apply.
- J.Crew: Get an extra 40 percent your purchase.
- Kohls: Get up to 50 percent off outdoor furniture and décor.
- LaMar’s Donuts: Active duty or retired service men and women get a free doughnut and cup of coffee Monday.
- Land’s End: Get an extra 30 percent off one item.
- Lenovo: Save up to 50 percent off gaming machines, plus up to 30 percent on select tablets, laptops and desktop computers.
- LongHorn Steakhouse: The Grill US Hotline returns Memorial Day to offer free grilling advice. Call 1-855-LH-GRILL on Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET for advice ranging from “grilling basics to hard-core techniques.”
- Lowe's: Grills, mowers, gardening material and outdoor furniture are among the items on sale at Lowe's through the holiday weekend.
- Lucky Brand: Get 30-50 percent off the entire site.
- Macy's: In addition to several deals, you can get up to 50 percent off on select items.
- Marie Callender’s: On Monday, get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree. Certain desserts are excluded from this offer.
- Moosejaw: Get up to 30 percent off select items.
- Musicians Friend: Get an extra 15 percent off an order of $199 or more.
- >>McCormick and Schmick’s:<< Military personnel, including Gold Star honorees, veterans and National Guard can get a free entree Monday.
- Nautica: Get an extra 40 percent off clearance items.
- Nectar: Get $125 off your purchase, plus two premium pillows free. The offer expires Thursday.
- Nautica: Get an extra 40 percent off sale items.
- Ninety-Nine Restaurant: Present your proof of service on Monday, purchase a meal and receive a free entree from the “9 Real Size Entrees for $9.99” menu.
- Oneida: Get an extra 30 percent off the entire site. Sale ends Thursday.
- OshKoshB’gosh: Get an extra 50 percent off sitewide.
- Overstock.com: Through Monday, take an get an extra 20 percent off select outdoor dining products, and 15 percent off select summer bedding.
- Perry Ellis: Get an extra 50 percent off all sale items and 40 percent off full-priced items.
- Pier 1: Get up to 50 percent off on select items. All outdoor items are on sale.
- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: On any Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy a free slice of pie with purchase of an entree. Valid only at participating locations. Restrictions apply.
- Samsonite: Save up to 50 percent on select items.
- Sears: Save up to 60 percent on the “Red, White & You Event.”
- Sherwin-Williams: During the month of May, active duty military and veterans save an additional 10 percent on paints and stains. Valid military-issued identification required.
- Sperry: Get an up to 50 percent off select styles.
- Stride Rite: Get an extra 40 percent off select styles.
- Texas de Brazil: Active duty military and veterans will receive 50 percent off their lunch or dinner Monday. Additional accompanying diners (up to seven) will also receive 20 percent off their dinner or lunch.
- The Children's Place: takes 60 percent off summer apparel
- TOBI: TOBI is offering up to 80 percent off select styles through May 31.
- Under Armour: Veterans and active duty service members receive 15 percent off with a valid TroopID.
- Vera Bradley: Get up to 40 percent off select patterns.
- Walgreens: Active military and veterans get 20 percent off regular-priced eligible items with Balance Rewards Card on Monday.
- Wilsons Leather: Get an extra 50 percent off sitewide.
