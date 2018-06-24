Memphis funeral home hit by lightning, burns down moments before service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee funeral home burst into flames after it was hit by lightning, moments before a service Saturday morning.
Storms blew through Memphis on Saturday, bringing strong winds and dangerous lightning. Around 8:30 a.m., lightning hit the Forest Hill Funeral Home.
Relatives and friends had gathered for the funeral of Crystal Hudson, 39, who died from pneumonia on June 18.
“I prayed to God, please do not make me have to bury her in the rain. I told him, I didn’t care how we did it, just please don’t make us bury her in the rain,” said Yolanda Griffin, Hudson’s mother.
Hudson was described as an amazing mother and the life of the party.
“She’s missed, I’m telling you, she’s left a huge hole in our lives," Griffin said.
Hudson’s funeral was set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
“When we arrived at the funeral home, it was on fire, up in blazes; luckily, they were able to get her body out, so we’re grateful for that," Murray Jividen said.
