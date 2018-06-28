  • Memphis rapper RichLord dies after being shot at strip club

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis, Tennessee, rapper died after being shot at a strip club.

    The shooting happened early June 10 in the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road, authorities said. The address listed by the Memphis Police Department is that of V Live.

    When officers arrived, they said they found a 32-year-old male gunshot victim. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he died Monday.

    Multiple sources have identified the victim as RichLord, who is a Memphis-based rapper. His real name is Derrick Harris.

    Numerous posts on social media expressed their condolences regarding his death.

    Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the club.

    Two other victims received non-critical injuries.

    No arrests have been made in the case.

