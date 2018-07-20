0 Men charged with stealing $8 million in rare items from Pittsburgh library

PITTSBURGH - Two men are facing charges of stealing or damaging more than $8 million in rare books and materials from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh for over two decades.

Investigators Friday charged Greg Priore and John Schulman, alleging the two men worked together to remove the items from the Oliver Room.

According to the criminal complaint, Priore worked as the manager and sole archivist of the Oliver Room for 25 years before being fired in June 2017. Schulman is the co-owner of Caliban Book Shop in Oakland, which specializes in rare books.

WPXI news reporter Aaron Martin reached out to Carnegie Library spokesperson Suzanne Thinnes, who said in a statement:

"We are grateful the investigation into the Oliver Room theft has resulted in arrests, however we are deeply disappointed that at the center of this case are two people who had close, long standing relationships with the Library. We look forward to the appropriate individuals being held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to cooperate with the DA’s office and deeply appreciate their efforts to recover the stolen materials. The District Attorney will release information as appropriate as the case progresses through legal proceedings. We would like to thank our community for their support throughout this lengthy and complex investigation. We have been asked not to comment further until legal proceedings are complete."

Both Priore and Schulman are facing numerous charges, including theft and conspiracy.

JUST IN: These are the mugshots of John Schulman and Greg Priore, who are charged with stealing more than $8 million in rare books and items from the Carnegie Library over more than two decades pic.twitter.com/RIsZtkPnXM — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 20, 2018

