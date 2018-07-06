Men dressed as Walmart employees try to steal from metro Atlanta store

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two men disguised as Walmart employees attempted to steal several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a metro Atlanta store, according to Peachtree City police.
About 2:46 p.m. June 29, the men entered the back of the retailer’s location in the 2700 block of Ga. 54 and began loading pallet carts, police spokeswoman Lt. Odilia Bergh said Friday.
The duo had collected $3,268 worth of flat screen TVs, computers and other electronics when actual store employees confronted them, Bergh said.
The men claimed they were moving the items to another Walmart store, according to police.
More employees armed with cameras confronted the men, causing them to abandon the goods and drive away in a U-Haul truck parked outside the store, Bergh said.
The men did not succeed in loading any merchandise into the U-Haul before escaping.
In a statement to WSBTV, Walmart said the company takes “the protection of our assets seriously and have numerous programs in place to address shoplifting, such as security cameras, technology, and associates in place to reduce crime in our stores, including checking receipts at the doors.
“In addition, we reach out to law enforcement as necessary as part of our ongoing commitment to meet our customers’ and associates’ expectations of a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.”
The men are still on the loose.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
