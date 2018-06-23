Men use blanket to attack woman inside department store, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are searching for two men who beat and shoved a woman to the floor inside a popular department store in Gwinnett County.
The victim told police that the men threw a blanket over her head and then attacked her inside a Ross department store on Stone Mountain Highway.
Dina Bingham said she was shopping on May 12 when she felt a blanket over her head. She said two men started shaking her and shoving her around.
Gwinnett police released a surveillance photo of the two suspects, with one carrying a blanket they used in the alleged attack.
Bingham said she fought back and forced the men to run out of the store.
"I can't get into the mind of a criminal, I don't know but what I do know is the store could have handled it differently,” Bingham said.
After this experience, Bingham said there needs to be protections in place for shoppers.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police.
