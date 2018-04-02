Men wearing clown, 'Jason' masks rob Florida gas station

A man wearing a clown mask and another wearing a “Jason” mask robbed a central Florida Chevron gas station Friday morning, deputies said.
Surveillance photos were released of the robbery.
Authorities said the two men had initially walked into the gas station without masks, then returned wearing them and demanded cash from the clerk.
Deputies said the clerk complied with the demands of the armed robbers.
The pair fled the gas station near Winter Park in a gold Jaguar, deputies said.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives said they believe the unmasked surveillance photos are the same culprits who committed the robbery.
