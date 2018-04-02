  • Men wearing clown, 'Jason' masks rob Florida gas station

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    A man wearing a clown mask and another wearing a “Jason” mask robbed a central Florida Chevron gas station Friday morning, deputies said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Surveillance photos were released of the robbery.

    Authorities said the two men had initially walked into the gas station without masks, then returned wearing them and demanded cash from the clerk.

    Deputies said the clerk complied with the demands of the armed robbers. 

    The pair fled the gas station near Winter Park in a gold Jaguar, deputies said. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Detectives said they believe the unmasked surveillance photos are the same culprits who committed the robbery.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Men wearing clown, 'Jason' masks rob Florida gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Counting Crows announce ‘25 Years and Counting' tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    New York passes law to strip domestic abusers of firearms

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. representative's wife arrested on disorderly intoxication charge

  • Headline Goes Here

    South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies