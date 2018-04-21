  • Metro Atlanta town prepares for neo-Nazi rally, possible clashes

    By: Steve Gehlbach, WSBTV.com

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A small town in metro Atlanta is preparing for a controversial rally.

    Barricades and fencing are in place around a city park in Newnan where a rally by a Michigan-based neo-Nazi group is set to take place Saturday afternoon, WSBTV.com reported.

    Authorities say they have spent nearly a month preparing for the rally since the National Socialist Movement applied for and received a permit from the city.

    The Michigan-based "white civil rights organization" has been labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

    Somewhere between 50 and 100 members of the group will rally in the Greenville Street Park starting at 3 p.m. Authorities are urging residents to stay away from the area through 5 p.m.

