Michael Jackson musical coming to Broadway in 2020

Following theatrical biopics of Donna Summer, Cher and The Go-Go’s comes news of a stage musical based on the life of Michael Jackson.
Playbill reported that the as-yet-untitled show is being developed by the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage. The book will be handled by Lynn Nottage, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2009 for “Ruined” and in 2017 for “Sweat.” Christopher Wheeldon, who won a Tony Award in 2015 for “An American In Paris,” will direct and choreograph.
The musical, which will feature songs from Jackson’s catalog, is expected to arrive on Broadway in 2020.
