  • Michael Jackson's daughter cleans defaced star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Michael Jackson’s daughter took matters into her own hands when she heard someone had defaced the late pop singer’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Photos of Paris Jackson erasing the red graffiti from her father’s star were posted on Twitter, Billboard reported.

    Vas J. Morgan of Tings Magazine tweeted that Jackson’s actions “Brought me genuine tears of pride of your bravery and strength.”

    Jackson, 20, said she was staying at a friend’s apartment near the Hollywood Walk of Fame when she heard about the star being defaced.

    She posted a picture on Instagram of her using rubbing alcohol and a paper towel to clean the star.

    “Some people have no (expletive) respect,” Jackson wrote. 

    Michael Jackson was awarded a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael Jackson's daughter cleans defaced star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steve Scalise plays in Congressional softball game one year after shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman shot, killed after refusing to give man ride to pawn shop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana woman battling cancer wins $77,777 jackpot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sentenced after killing 4-year-old girl while giving bear hug