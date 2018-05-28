0 Michael Rotondo gets job offer from pizza company, cash from talk show host Alex Jones

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The New York man who was ordered by a judge last week to move from his parent’s basement now has a job offer on the table. He also apparently got a large check from a controversial talk show host after claiming he stayed in his parent’s because he didn’t have enough money to even buy boxes to move, The New York Daily News reported.

Villa Italian Kitchen reached out to Michael Rotondo via Facebook offering the 30-year-old man a store-level job with any of the company’s 250 locations, “Inside Edition” reported. The offer included a signing bonus of $1,101, a dollar more than what his parents paid him a few months ago to move out.

Michael’s parents, Mark and Christina Rotondo, had tried to evict their son who is unemployed. They say he would not pay rent or contribute to the household expenses. Last week, the feuding family members went to court over the eviction argument, “Inside Edition” reported.

But Villa isn’t the only one who is giving Rotondo cash. InfoWars’ host Alex Jones offered the man $3,000. Rotondo traveled to Texas to appear on Jones’ show for an hour-long interview, Syracuse.com reported. Rotondo told reporters that he had a “very large check to cash” after the appearance, Syracuse.com reported.

Rotondo credited Jones during the interview with now having the ability to leave his parents home.

“It’s going to happen,. I’ll get my things out of there in the amount of time I have and it will allow me to continue to pursue the things I need to pursue without significant interruption as a result of the mandatory relocation . And that means a lot to me,” Rotondo told Jones.

A judge ordered Rotondo to vacate his parents home by June 1, CNN reported.

